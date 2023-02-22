The Latin Grammys will travel to Spain for the 2023 ceremony

By Marysabel Huston-Crespo, CNN

The Latin Grammys will leave the United States for the 2023 award ceremony, to be held for the first time in the Andalusia region of Spain.

“Andalusia will host two major concerts this year, starting in September, and will host Latin Grammy Week in November. A week of top-level activities with at least eight major musical events will end with the awards ceremony. One week in which the most important Latin music stars will shine precisely in Andalusia,” said Andalusia’s Junta president Juan Manuel Moreno in a press conference.

Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said that Spain couldn’t be a better place to host the award ceremony.

The Latin Recording Academy told CNN en Español that Sevilla might be the city that will host the ceremony.

“We are considering Sevilla to celebrate the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards this November, but we are still working through the logistics with our partners TelevisaUnivision.”

Traditionally, the Latin Grammys, awarded since 2000, is held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cities like Miami or New York have hosted the awards in the past.

In an interview with CNN en Español’s Zona Pop in September 2022, Abud anticipated that this year’s ceremony could have a surprise destination.

“It is not certain that we will stay for many years in Las Vegas. There have been several cities that have approached us and that we are analyzing very carefully. So, it is not certain, but I can tell you that although Las Vegas will be our home this year (2022), it won’t necessarily be like that for the next ones,” Abud said.

Sevilla has housed awards of international stature. In 2019, the city hosted the MTV European Music Awards.

