Investigation begins into Arkansas plane crash that killed 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal investigators are heading to Arkansas Thursday to determine the cause of a small plane crash that killed five employees of an environmental consulting firm. The National Transportation Safety Board says its investigators plan to start documenting the crash site and examining the plane’s wreckage. The agency says a preliminary report on their findings should be released in about two weeks. The twin-engine Beech B2000 airplane crashed Wednesday in Little Rock shortly after taking off from the airport. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed all five people on board the plane died. Environmental consulting firm CTEH said all five were employees heading to the scene of an Ohio metals plant explosion.

