Portland man sentenced to federal prison for assaulting postal employee

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for punching a U.S. Postal Service employee and trying to steal mail from a post office, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Dellmon Smith went to the Creston U.S Post Office on Southeast Foster Road in Portland on November 22, 2022. He entered through the back door, pushed past a postal service employee, grabbed two trays of mail and ran out the door.

As the employee yelled for help, several other employees chased Smith down the street. Smith then dropped the trays of mail, reached into his waistband and said “I have a gun, I’m going to shoot you.”

Smith then turned around and punched one of the employees in the face, below the left eye, and fell to the ground. Employees took photos of Smith, then collected the stolen mail and went back to the post office.

Police later tracked down and arrested Smith. They discovered that he had a criminal history spanning decades including multiple felony convictions for theft.

In June 2022, Smith was indicted on charges of mail theft and assault on a federal officer. He pleaded guilty to the assault charge in November. On Tuesday, Smith was sentenced to 30 months of federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.