This man celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving to raise money for missing kids

By Jarah Wright

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — John Arnos Sr. turned 90 years old on Tuesday and decided to mark the occasion by skydiving for charity.

He said it was to raise money for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Arnos said his crusade began back in 1998 when he met John Walsh and his wife, who are also advocates for kidnapped, missing, and exploited children.

Back in 1981, Walsh’s son Adam was abducted from a Sears while on a shopping trip with his mom. Adam was found dead weeks later.

After that tragedy, the Walsh family founded the Adam Walsh Outreach Center for Missing Children in Florida.

Arnos said speaking with Walsh inspired him to help save more kids and make a difference for families.

The skydive was part of a fundraiser and as of Wednesday, it has raised more than $3,200.

