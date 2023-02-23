Tips for your night out at the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls is gearing up for a busy few days of events.

Starting the line-up is country band Old Dominion — they'll be performing at Hero Arena tonight, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

With sold-out crowds for many of their events, the general manager of the Mountain America Center is reminding everyone to arrive early, and to carpool or use rideshare due to limited public parking spaces which are only available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"In the winter months, it gets a little hectic," said GM Erik Hudson. "Utizlie our Uber services, our Lyft. But then there's also the city-run program Gift — that's a wonderful opportunity for people to jump on and be safe, responsible, but also help charge the economy locally."

Hudson says if you do drive and can't find a spot, there is overflow parking at Ball Ventures. Do NOT park on Pioneer Road.

Upcoming Events

Feb. 23: Old Dominion: No Bad Vibes Tour

Feb. 24: Brian Regan

Feb. 25: Spud Kings vs Northern Colorado Eagles

Feb. 26: Spud Kings vs Northern Colorado Eagles

Feb. 28: Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour

March 3: "Fire & Ice" presented by Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club

March 10: All-Star Monster Truck 2023 Tour

March 11: All-Star Monster Truck 2023 Tour

March 24: East Idaho Fly Tying/Fly Fishing Expo

March 25: East Idaho Fly Tying/Fly Fishing Expo

April 30: Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled

May 2: ZZ Top

May 10: Aaron Lewis

June 17: Import Domestic Showdown

July 27: RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles

Aug. 5: REO Speedwagon

Sept. 14: GOO GOO DOLLS - The Big Night Out Tour

You can purchase tickets to upcoming events on ticketmaster.com or at the Mountain America Center Box Office. More information on mountainamericacenter.com.