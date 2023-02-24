2 million Cosori air fryers recalled because of fire hazard

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers “should immediately stop” using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori for a free replacement. The company set up a special website for customers to trade in their air fryers for a new one.

The agency said it has received 205 incident reports of the air fryers “catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.” That number includes 10 reports of “minor, superficial burn injuries” and 23 reports of property damage.

Cosori said in a statement that following a “thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers, which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires, can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

“Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” it added.

The air fryers, which range in price from $70 to $130, were sold between June 2018 through December 2022 at a number of retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target. The fryers are size 3.7 and 5.8 quarts and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors.

The model numbers, located at the bottom of the air fryer, are CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

All models have the Cosori logo on the front.

