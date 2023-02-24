Former Marine finds missing Florida boy safe in woods

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine is being hailed as a hero Friday for finding a 2-year-old boy who had been missing since wandering out of his north Florida home a day earlier. Roy Link told Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis that he said a prayer about 10 minutes before he found little Joshua “JJ” Rowland in the woods near Brooksville, Florida, on Friday morning. Some 500 volunteers and scores of law enforcement officers had searched for the child since he was reported missing by his parents. Sheriff’s officials said the boy left the home while one of his parents was asleep.

