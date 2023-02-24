Train derails in North Dakota without hazardous spills

A train has derailed near Burlington, North Dakota. A fire official said no injuries have been reported, nor hazardous materials spilled. Authorities said 17 empty containers fell 4 or 5 feet off the rails without tipping over, along with two BNSF Railway locomotives. A BNSF Railway spokesperson said the train was carrying freight of all kinds, seven train cars derailed, and the cause of the incident is under investigation. This derailment comes weeks after the catastrophic 38-train car derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which prompted evacuations when toxic chemicals were burned after being released from five derailed tanker rail cars that were in danger of exploding.

