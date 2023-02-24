UN condemns new surge of gang violence in central Haiti
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The United Nations says a powerful gang has taken over numerous communities in central Haiti in recent weeks and has killed at least 69 people and forced authorities to abandon several police stations. An additional 83 people have been injured amid a surge in violence reported in the Artibonite Valley that officials blame on a local gang called “Baz Gran Grif.” It roughly translated into “Big Claw.” The United Nations said Friday that the gang has established a climate of terror and has extended its reach at an alarming pace.