Boil Order issued for Roberts after E. Coli discovery

ROBERTS (KIFI)-The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) was in the City of Roberts on Friday, to investigate a complaint received that morning.

Bacteria samples were collected from four locations by DEQ staff. Laboratory analysis determined the samples had total coliforms present. The samples were then examined for E.coli which returned positive in two of the four locations.

An exceedance of the maximum contaminant level for E.coli constitutes an acute violation that

represents a potential and immediate threat to public health.

These bacteria can make you sick and are especially a concern for people with a weakened immune system such as children, elderly, and pregnant women.



What should I do? What does this mean?



• DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil

for a minimum of one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or

bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and

food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.



• You may continue to use your water to wash your hands using antibacterial soap and water

for at least 20 seconds.



• *E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with

human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects,

such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater

health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised

immune systems.*



• The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience

any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at

increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water.

What is being done?



• We will inform you when tests show no bacteria are present and you no longer need to boil

your water.



• The City of Robert’s Certified Operator has been in contact with DEQ staff on corrective

actions that are required to be taken



• The City of Robert’s is being required to flush all hydrants in the distribution system, isolate

and drain the storage tank, and collect a source sample Monday, February 27, 2023



• DEQ staff will be in the City of Robert’s Monday, February 27, 2023, collecting additional

samples and monitoring the situation



• It is recommended that the City of Roberts provide alternative water sources to the community such as bottled water. If you are providing bottled water, make sure it meets U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and/or state bottled water safety standards.



For more information, please contact The City of Roberts at (208)228-3220. City Hall is located at

647 N 2872 E in Roberts.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and

other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-

426-4791.



The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is available for the community to contact to at

(208)582-2650 about environmental concerns. We also have a link on our website which is

provided: https://www.deq.idaho.gov/report-an-environmental-concern/. DEQ is dedicated to

protecting human health and the quality of Idaho’s air, land, and water.



Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who

may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes,

schools, and businesses).



It is recommended that you notify health professionals in the area of the violation. People may call

their doctors with questions about how the violation may affect their health, and the doctors should

have the information they need to respond appropriately. In addition, health professionals, including

dentists, use tap water during their procedures and need to know about the potential contamination

so they can use bottled water.



It is recommended to inform your consumers when the violation has been resolved.



This notice is being is sent to you by The Department of Environmental Quality on behalf of the

City of Roberts. State Water System ID# 7260035