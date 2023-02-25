DA drops felony charge against officer in train crash case

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed the most serious charge against a Colorado police officer who locked a woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train, leaving her with serious injuries. The Weld County District Attorney’s office dismissed the second-degree felony assault charge against Officer Jordan Steinke on Thursday. Steinke and another officer still face less-serious charges in connection with the Sept. 16, 2022 incident. The collision occurred after officers responded to a road rage report. One officer parked a patrol car on the train tracks, and another officer placed the handcuffed Yareni Rios in the back of the patrol vehicle while officers searched her car.

