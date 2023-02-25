Skip to Content
February 19, 2023
Fatal three-vehicle crash on US30 west of Burley

CASSIA COUNTY (KIFI)- Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 7:06 p.m., westbound on United States Highway 30 at mile post 255.5 in Cassia County.

A juvenile driving a Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound on US30. A 46-year-old male of Burley was driving a Chrysler 200 westbound on US30. A 46-year-old female of Heyburn was driving a Subaru Impreza eastbound on US30.

The Pontiac, with no headlights on, crossed over into the westbound lanes, colliding head-on with the Chrysler. The Pontiac then struck the Subaru Impreza. The driver of the Chrysler succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance.

The driver of the Pontiac and Chrysler were not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Subaru was wearing a seatbelt.

The lanes of US30 were blocked for approximately two hours and twenty-six minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

