Early voting begins for District 25’s supplemental levy

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, local voters will be asked to consider the renewal of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Supplemental Levy.

Early walk-in voting begins Monday, February 27 at the Bannock County Elections Office. Early voting ends on Friday, March 10.

The Supplemental Levy is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use to support local operating costs. If passed, the Supplemental Levy will provide $8.25 million in funding per year for two years.

The levy amount requested by PCSD 25 is a decrease from $9.25 million, which represents a $2 million cost savings to taxpayers over two years. The levy funding is a fixed amount. If passed, the school district will receive the fixed amount of funding, which is not dependent on property values increasing or decreasing overall in Bannock County.

The estimated annual cost to taxpayers for the proposed levy is $113.07/year or $9.42/month per $100,000 taxable value based on the estimated levy rate of 0.001130. Based on current assumptions and calculations, this estimation represents a nearly eleven percent decrease over the previous year.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Supplemental Levy funded approximately eleven percent of PCSD 25’s operating costs. Funds from the Supplemental Levy are utilized to deliver K-12 education to the more than 12,000 learners who live in the boundaries of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.