WVa bill would give tax credits to ex-residents to move back

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill moving through West Virginia’s Legislature would give $25,000 in tax credits to former residents who move back to the state to work. The state Senate passed the bill Monday and sent it to the House of Delegates. Those eligible for the tax credit had to live and work in West Virginia for at least 10 years or were born in the state. They had to live outside of the state for at least 10 consecutive years prior to 2023. State officials have tried other cash enticements in the past few years to try to beef up West Virginia’s sagging population.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.