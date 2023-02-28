Biden to nominate Julie Su as Labor secretary

By Manu Raju, Phil Mattingly and Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden will nominate Julie Su to serve as Labor secretary, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Su, who currently serves as the deputy Labor secretary, would replace Marty Walsh, who is departing the administration for a job atop the National Hockey League Players Association.

Long considered the front-runner for the job, Su had been endorsed by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. She would be the first secretary-level Asian American to serve in Biden’s Cabinet.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

