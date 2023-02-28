Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:07 AM

Biden to nominate Julie Su as Labor secretary

Image Id: 535245

By Manu Raju, Phil Mattingly and Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden will nominate Julie Su to serve as Labor secretary, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Su, who currently serves as the deputy Labor secretary, would replace Marty Walsh, who is departing the administration for a job atop the National Hockey League Players Association.

Long considered the front-runner for the job, Su had been endorsed by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. She would be the first secretary-level Asian American to serve in Biden’s Cabinet.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content