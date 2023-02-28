Protesters to Norway’s energy minister: you talk ‘nonsense’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s energy minister has met with activists who are now blocking the entrance to several ministries in Oslo to protest a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway. The protests began last week outside the Energy Ministry, but blocked the ministry’s entrance on Monday. Norway’s Supreme Court has said construction of wind turbines violates the rights of the Sami people, who have been using the land to raise reindeer for centuries. However, the wind farms are still operating.

