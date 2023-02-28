Teachers could restrain unruly students under Nebraska bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow teachers and school staff to physically restrain disruptive students and remove them from classrooms without fear of being disciplined. Critics say physical restraint has been used disproportionately against minority and disabled students. The action comes as the national debate over unruly students and how to handle them has ramped up in recent months. In Arkansas, the governor just signed a bill that expanded its existing restraint law to add school staff, in addition to teachers, to those allowed to restrain students in some cases. But other states, including California, Texas, Idaho and New York, have introduced bills this year that would put limits on restraining students.

