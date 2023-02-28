UofL nurse climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa to raise awareness for rare disease

By Alexis Mathews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WISN) — A staff member at the University of Louisville is reaching new heights while helping a good cause.

Laura Dixon is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain in Tanzania, to raise awareness about Huntington’s disease.

It is a rare, genetic neurological disorder that is incurable. It affects around 41,000 Americans.

Dixon, who is a nurse practitioner, has treated patients with the disease for seven years. She’s also co-director of the only multi-disciplinary clinic for Huntington’s disease in Kentucky at UofL.

It offers patients and families with HD services in nutrition, mental health, social services, and access to various types of therapy.

“It robs people of the ability to take care of themselves on a day-to-day basis,” said Dixon. “At UofL we’re committed to taking care of this underserved population, and many, so I decided, well, if I’m going to do it, let’s do it for a bigger and better cause.”

Dixon will begin her seven-day climb on Wednesday, March 1. She completed her first mountain climb last year after conquering Mount Meru.

“We always need more money to take care of these people and provide support for them,” she said. “By climbing Kilimanjaro, I could blend personal and professional and help those who are underrepresented and who need help.”

