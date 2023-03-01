2 dead as migrant boat capsizes off eastern Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say at least two people have drowned after an overloaded boat carrying nearly 30 migrants sank off Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea island of Kos. Greece’s coast guard said 24 people were rescued from the scene of Wednesday’s sinking. A coast guard statement added that according to survivors’ accounts the boat had been carrying 27 people, which would leave one person missing. The statement said several vessels and two aircraft were searching for other potential survivors.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.