2 dead as migrant boat capsizes off eastern Greek island
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say at least two people have drowned after an overloaded boat carrying nearly 30 migrants sank off Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea island of Kos. Greece’s coast guard said 24 people were rescued from the scene of Wednesday’s sinking. A coast guard statement added that according to survivors’ accounts the boat had been carrying 27 people, which would leave one person missing. The statement said several vessels and two aircraft were searching for other potential survivors.