Anti-abortion allies change tactics after post-Roe defeats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans and their anti-abortion allies who suffered ballot question defeats in states across the political spectrum last year are changing tactics as new legislative sessions and the new election season start. For instance, in states where citizens have direct access to the ballot, Republicans are considering ways to prevent another loss in an abortion-rights referendum. To be sure, two Republican-controlled states, West Virginia and Indiana, have passed laws to ban abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning nationwide constitutional protection for the procedure. But in a number of states, the battle over abortion rights is fluid and influenced by what voters had to say last year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.