Medical helicopter with 5 aboard missing in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A helicopter carrying five people, including a hospital patient and a nurse, has gone missing in a western Philippine province and an air and sea search has been launched. Civil aviation officials say the helicopter, carrying a pilot, the patient, two companions and a nurse, was flying to a hospital in Palawan from another town in the island province when it went missing. They say all those aboard are Filipinos except for the nurse, who is American. It was the latest in a series of aviation incidents involving small aircraft in the country in recent weeks.

