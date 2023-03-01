Renters forced out of Stoner Avenue apartments

By JADE BULECZA

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Some tenants on Stoner Avenue have to be out of their apartments by Wednesday.

The building’s owner, Johnnie Caplinger, said the city gave her a five-day notice and told her she needed to make improvements to the building that is divided into apartments. City officials were requiring the addition of central heat and air and. They also said electric heaters were not acceptable and vent hoods are needed over the stoves.

Caplinger said the structure is not built to easily accommodate what the city wants and it would cost her $50,000 to make the adjustments. City officials also said she had to get an occupancy license.

“We’re pretty much needing assistance with a one bedroom, any openings for a month’s deposit,” said Jermaine Anderson, a tenant.

“I got a one-year-old baby. Yeah, they don’t care. They don’t care. I got to put my stuff at my son’s house. And I got to go stay at a friend’s house, try to find me some where to go. This is heart break that people don’t care. Yeah, they don’t care,” said another tenant.

Caplinger, who is 84 years old, said she’s had long time tenants, some there for 20 years Rent was $400.

Caplinger says there are three buildings on the property, but one is boarded up and no one living there.

She says the last thing she wanted to do was put eight people on the streets. But the ordeal started because someone complained about safety.

Caplinger says the tenants’ deposits will be paid back to them if their rent was paid in full.

KTBS attempted to get more information from city officials but did not get an immediate response.

