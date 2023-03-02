‘Hard to do’: Flowers removed after Michigan State shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Students and staff are removing countless flowers that have been placed at key campus sites in honor of three students killed at Michigan State University. The flowers will be turned into mulch for the eventual planting of a memorial tree. For nearly three weeks, flowers and signs of remembrance have been left at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, where three students were killed and five more were wounded on Feb. 13. Flowers have also been displayed at the Spartan Statue and an enormous campus rock. Students at Michigan State start spring break this weekend.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.