Picture shows ocean in Myrtle Beach covered in pollen

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WYFF) — There is no doubt that pollen is making an early appearance in South Carolina this year, and a picture of the yellow ocean in Myrtle Beach proves it once again.

Earlier this week, we showed a picture of an alligator in Moncks Corner covered in pollen and talked about the early allergy season.

And then we found this picture that Lakiesha Grainger took on Wednesday at the Springmaid Pier.

According to pollen.com the pollen forecast for the Myrtle Beach area is high for Thursday and Friday.

It was in the medium to high category when the picture was taken.

Tree pollen actually started showing up in January in our area. It was low, but just the presence of it that early is rare.

The tree pollen soared to high levels in February, with weed pollen even showing up months early from time to time.

Tree pollen usually shows up in March in our area and peaks in April.

Grass pollen starts peaking in May and June and weed pollen shows up at the end of July and typically peaks in September.

So if you are suffering from allergies, we are sorry to say this is just the beginning of the season.

Got allergies? SC doctors say allergy season came early, and could last longer than normal

Dr. Trip Johnstone, with Allergy Partners of the Upstate, says if this early start is any indicator of what the rest of allergy season will look like, you might need to stock up on tissues and medication now.

He also recommends the following:

– Avoidance of the allergen – Medications like non-drowsy antihistamines and nasal sprays – When all else fails, allergy shots can lessen allergic reactions permanently – “It probably means we’re going to have a worse season,” Johnson adds. “The Upstate area is pretty bad to begin with. It’s not like we have a milder allergy season, so what that probably means is a more prolonged season than a short one.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.