Beloved drag performer critically injured in Fallbrook crash

By Michael Chen

FALLBROOK, California (KGTV) — Family and friends are keeping vigil, after a beloved drag performer was critically injured in a crash, which was believed to be weather-related.

As a fixture in the local drag community, 28-year-old Cody Doyle AKA ‘Ari Mirage,’ is known for dance moves and a brilliant fashion sense.

“Cody would describe himself as fem, gorgeous, loud, creative, and amazing. All those things,” said close friend Hannah Szafranski.

On Monday night, after a gig at a bar in Hillcrest, Doyle headed to his Fallbrook home. Around 2:30 a.m., and not far from home, the CHP says Doyle’s Nissan Sentra slid off Mission Road near Paseo De Lago, and slammed into a tree.

According to the CHP, wet roadways and fog were possible factors. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

Doyle suffered a host of broken bones, including a spinal fracture and three skull fractures. A brain bleed required emergency surgery. He remains in a coma in critical condition.

“Emotionally, I mean, it’s been absolutely heartbreaking,” said Szafranski.

Doyle’s family and friends have been at the hospital, praying and waiting.

“No one wants to think about him not waking up, but he’s a fighter. If anyone can handle this, it’s Cody,” said a tearful Szafranksi.

Doyle, who started performing drag nearly a decade ago, hosts shows in Hillcrest and Carlsbad. Several of those bars are now planning fundraisers, as donations pour into a Gofundme campaign in Doyle’s name.

“I think the silver lining is that Cody is beautiful person, and he’s brought us all together,” said Szafranski.

While the prognosis for Doyle isn’t clear, Szafranski remains hopeful. The road to recovery will be a long one.

“Our goal is get him back on stage performing. That’s where he belongs … Hopefully, in the next couple years, Cody is back on stage,” said Szafranski, choking back tears.

