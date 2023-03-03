NYPD seeks suspect who shot man in face while he pumped gas in Mount Hope

By Janice Yu

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) — Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire at a Bronx gas station and shot a man in the face.

Video shows the terrifying moment police say the suspect shot the victim as the victim pumped gas on Friday at around 12:45 a.m. The incident happened at a Gulf gas station on Webster Avenue and East 175th Street.

The 51-year-old victim from Brooklyn tried to defend himself by spraying gas back at his attacker. Now, he’s fighting for his life at Saint Barnabas Hospital.

“He saw a good opportunity, tussle with the guy. The only defense he had was throwing gas on him and it escalated from there,” witness Walik Harnden said.

Multiple officers were still on the scene hours later. A gas pump could be seen lying on the ground next to a white Range Rover.

After he was shot, video shows the victim holding his face as he runs for cover in the gas station’s convenience store. He left a trail of blood and a witness tells us the attacker was on his heels.

“He was scared, he ran into the store. Guy in the store opened the door for him to come in. He was hiding in the corner, the guy was looking for him,” a witness said.

Other customers were shocked to hear about the shooting .

“I always come here it could have happened to me,” customer Nestor Zongo said.

Some workers and other customers who spoke to Eyewitness News say this area has become a hotspot for crime and violence.

Police say the suspect fled in a white Mercedes Benz. The victim is said to now be in stable condition and expected to survive.

Authorities are investigating this as an attempted robbery, but it’s unclear if anything was stolen from the victim.

Officials describe the suspect as a black man with a thin build. They did not specify whether there is a known relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Police are continuing their investigation.

