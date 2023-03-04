Jake Gyllenhaal shows off ripped physique during weigh-in appearance at UFC 285

By Matias Grez, CNN

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal made a surprise appearance at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

The actor was shooting scenes for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie ‘Road House’ and took part in a weigh-in alongside former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who will star alongside Gyllenhaal.

Video footage on social media shows Gyllenhaal stepping onto the scales, flexing his sizable guns and shouting towards the crowd.

He was then involved in a face off with Hieron, his opponent in the movie, and slapped him on stage in the fake altercation.

Getting into impressive shape is nothing new for Gyllenhaal, who played a boxer in the 2015 film ‘Southpaw.’

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor also stars in the ‘Road House’ remake. He was at the weigh-in, too, hyping up the crowd while Gyllenhaal was on stage.

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane headlines the main card of UFC 285, with the fight getting underway around 1 a.m. ET.

