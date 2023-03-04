NASCAR driver Chase Elliott to miss Las Vegas race after injuring leg while snowboarding

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott will miss Sunday’s race in Las Vegas after injuring his leg while snowboarding in Colorado, Hendrick Motorsports has announced.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in a statement. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs.”

Elliott was scheduled to undergo surgery Friday, according to Hendrick Motorsports.

The 27-year-old had not previously missed a full-time Cup Series start over the course of his career. Elliott had started 254 straight races, dating back to the Daytona 500 in 2016.

Josh Berry will replace the 2020 Cup Series champion and will make his third NASCAR cup series start, the auto racing organization said.

Hendrick Motorsports officials are scheduled to provide updates at a news conference at 12 p.m. on Saturday, NASCAR said.

The Pennzoil 400 takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

