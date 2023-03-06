Howard County offering additional funding for eviction prevention

By WJZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for new rental assistance to avoid losing their homes.

Applications for the rental assistance can be submitted through an online portal from March 6 to March 10.

The county announced new funding last week for helping residents pay rent, utility bills and mortgage payments to prevent eviction or foreclosure.

Below is the application criteria for both funds, as provided by the county. Residents can find more information along with their ARPA or ERA2 AMI eligibility here.

Criteria:

Applicant must be a Howard County resident and provide proof of home address Applicant must provide one of the following forms for proof of eviction: DC-CV-082 Failure to Pay Rent – Landlord’s Complaint for Repossession of Rented Property DC-CV-082MH Failure to Pay Rent – Park Owner’s Complaint for Repossession of Rented Property DC-CV-081 Petition for Warrant of Restitution Currently experiencing a financial hardship (ERA2 only) Household income is at or below 65% AMI for ARPA or 80% AMI for ERA2

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.