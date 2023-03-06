Thousands brave frigid Lake Michigan waters for Polar Plunge

By WBBM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Members of the Chicago Fire Department were among the thousands who braved the frigid waters of Lake Michigan for the Polar Plunge Sunday morning.

The Plunge first began 23 years ago with a much smaller group taking part.

“In about 2000 a group of 50 plungers got together and raised about $20,000 for the special Olympics of Chicago. And since then it’s grown to be this iconic water event,” said Mary Slowik, executive director of Special Olympics Chicago.

The estimated $2 million raised during Sunday’s Polar Plunge will go toward all of the programming and competitions put on by Special Olympics Chicago every year.

If you didn’t plunge Sunday, there’s still time to donate. Organizers are accepting donations online through March 31.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.