Bankman-Fried hearing set, but he can stay on West Coast

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the case prosecutors brought against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says the cryptocurrency entrepreneur can remain on the West Coast while his lawyers attend a hearing Friday. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set the pretrial hearing in New York City on Tuesday and excused Bankman-Fried from attending. Three weeks ago, Kaplan suggested that jailing Bankman-Fried might be the best way to keep him from attempting to break rules he must follow under the terms of his $250 million bond. His communications have been an area of concern though lawyers on both sides have struck a deal to limit him to a non-smartphone.

