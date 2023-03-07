California AG gets 90 days to review ex-officer charges

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge has granted the state attorney general’s request for 90 more days to review the case against a former San Francisco police officer who became the first in the city to be charged with an on-duty killing. The top prosecutor’s request comes after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced last month she planned to drop manslaughter charges against former officer Christian Samayoa who in 2017 fatally shot Keita O’Neil, a carjacking suspect. Jenkins asked the attorney general’s office to review the case per O’Neil’s family’s wishes. The judge’s decision postpones the case’s dismissal until June 5.

