Man serving life sentence admits to 1990 Missouri slaying

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A prisoner who has been behind bars for decades for a St. Louis-area killing has pleaded guilty to killing one woman. Gary Muehlberg pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 death of 21-year-old Sandy Little. Muehlberg has served 28 years of a life sentence for the 1993 death of a St. Louis County man. Prosecutors said last year that he confessed to killing Little and three other women in 1990. Their bodies were found in makeshift containers across the region. The investigation into their deaths was reopened in 2008 and a detective found a DNA match to Muehlberg.

