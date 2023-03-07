Teen pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend, man, child in Bolingbrook home invasion

By ANDREW RAMOS, MUGO ODIGWE, MARISSA PERLMAN

BOLINGBROOK, Illinois (WBBM) — A teenager charged with killing his girlfriend and two other people during a home invasion in southwest suburban Bolingbrook pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to multiple felony charges.

Byrion Montgomery, 17, has been charged as an adult with nine counts of murder (three counts for each victim), and one count each of attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on $20 million bond, and pleaded not guilty to all charges during a court appearance in Will County on Tuesday. He could face the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Bolingbrook police said around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a domestic-related home invasion in the 100 block of Lee Lane. When they arrived, they found four people had been shot.

Three people were pronounced dead – 40-year-old Cartez L. Daniels, 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, and a 9-year-old girl whose name has not been released. A 34-year-old woman who was shot was taken to the hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

A 14-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy who were in the home at the time of the shooting were not harmed, police said.

Police quickly identified Montgomery as the sole suspect, and were able to locate him near his home at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police said he had been dating Samiya.

He was charged in the case on Monday. Prosecutors also said Montgomery shot and stabbed Daniels; and shot both Samiya and the 9-year-old girl. He is due back in court on March 30.

One woman who lives next door said she didn’t hear the shots Sunday night. She said the people who live in the home are strangers to her.

Others were just shocked to hear this happen on their block.

“Just seeing the number of ambulances on the street, I knew it was something really bad,” one woman said.

Bolingbrook resident Lashuna Fisher said hearing of the shooting was “very devastating.”

“I’m a long resident of Bolingbrook, so that’s all I know is Bolingbrook. When something like this hit in Bolingbrook, it’s just like hitting home. So it’s just like family, but not family,” she said.

A neighbor shared her Ring camera video – which captured the sounds of the terrible shooting. The neighbor did not want the video made public, but as CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reported, five gunshots are heard the video – followed by three more less than a minute later.

What happened immediately before and after that – and why – is something the community can’t understand.

Bolingbrook residents said a prayer at a vigil Monday night – lighting three candles for the people killed in the massacre.

Among those paying their respects Monday night were a mom and two kids – who wanted to share with us why they were there.

“We live around the block,” said neighbor Camile Valentine. “We don’t wish that on anybody.”

“I’ve been feeling unsafe. I’ve been scared,” said her son, Gabriel Alexander – who rode the school bus with the 9-year-old victim. “She was a really close friend of mine.”

Meanwhile late Monday, a motive remained unknown.

“For whatever reason it happened, no one knows what was going on in in that young man’s mind,” said another neighbor, Don.

Neighbors called the fact that the suspect was himself just 17 a tragedy on top of a tragedy.

“Three victims deceased – so count four now,” said neighbor Alex Pizzarro, “That child – technically a child – is going to jail for who knows how long.”

“Just heartbreaking because it’s such a small town,” added Valentine.

The community is planning a memorial this Wednesday for those who were killed. Information is below.

