Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall in hotel

By Morgan Rimmer

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel in Washington, DC.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” a spokesperson for McConnell said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

