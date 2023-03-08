What’s next for marijuana legalization after Oklahoma vote?

Voters in Oklahoma have rejected a ballot measure that would have made the state the 22nd in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana. The Oklahoma push was defeated despite far more campaign spending by advocates for legalization than by opponents. Much of the GOP leadership in the conservative state was against the measure. Meanwhile, lawmakers in at least four other states have advanced bills to legalize marijuana without going to the ballots. And there are efforts to take the question to voters this year or next in at least three more states.

