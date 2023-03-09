Iowa athletics department to cover full race bias settlement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa’s president says a race discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Iowa by former football players will be settled using funds entirely from the school instead of having taxpayer money cover half of the $4.2 million deal. President Barbara Wilson put an end Thursday to the original plan that called for $2 million being pulled from the state’s general fund. The university’s athletics department will reimburse the state for the $2 million. The state’s Appeal Board approved the plan to use taxpayer funds for the settlement in a 2-1 vote on Monday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.