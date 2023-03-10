Arizona schools chief sets up critical race theory hotline

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Education launched a hotline this week for people to report classroom lessons that use critical race theory or emotional support curriculum. The Arizona Republic reports the “Empower Hotline” was a key campaign promise of Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, who promised to focus on math and reading instruction and “declare war” on conversations about emotions and identity. The department said on its website that residents should report “inappropriate lessons that detract from teaching academic standards.” That includes topics like social and emotional learning or that could be considered critical race theory, which isn’t taught in state schools but is a hot-button issue for social conservatives.

