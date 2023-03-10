Skip to Content
Arkansas bill would restrict local schools from creating certain pronoun rules

By Adam Roberts

    LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — A new Arkansas bill would stop schools from requiring teachers to use a person’s preferred pronoun.

Jerry Cox, director of the Family Council, said he believes freedom of speech includes teachers deciding which pronouns to call a student without their employment being placed in jeopardy.

“Teachers and students do not surrender their First Amendment rights just because they walk through the doors of a school building,” Cox said. “Many of us have made that argument about religious freedom over and over.”

Those against the bill believe it’s an attack on transgender youth.

“While we are in here debating about what a child prefers to be called and what pronouns they can use, Arkansas children are facing starvation, struggling to be adopted and teens are committing suicide,” Allison Guthrie said. “I refuse to see how this bill is anything but a personal issue. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to treat someone with the respect and decency that they are requesting of you.”

