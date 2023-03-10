COVID test requirement lifted for travelers from China to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A requirement that travelers to the U.S. from China present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights has expired after more than two months as cases in China have fallen. The restrictions were put in place Dec. 28 and took effect Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as U.S. health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths. The requirement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired for flights leaving after 3 p.m. Eastern time Friday.

By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

