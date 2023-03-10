Idaho Elks Lodge distributing food boxes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge is helping community members in need this weekend.

Food boxes will be distributed at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 9 a.m. The Elks Lodge says they have 410 boxes ready, enough to serve 205 families.

This is the third year the Elks Lodge has distributed the boxes. Julie French, representing the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge, says the program is made possible with grants from the Elks organizations, as well as donations from Lodge members.

Local businesses donated to the cause as well, including Potandon Produce, Idaho Potato Products, and Kroeger. The boxes contain fresh and frozen potato products, cereal, rice, pasta, and canned meats.

The Elks Lodge is located at 640 East Elva in Idaho Falls, The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.