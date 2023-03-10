Look of the Week: Zendaya steals the show at Louis Vuitton in head-to-toe tiger print

Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

At the Louis Vuitton show in Paris on Monday, all eyes were on Zendaya — who wasn’t even walking the runway.

The “Euphoria” and “Dune” star made a surprise appearance at the brand’s unveiling of its Fall-Winter 2023 collection, hosted at the Musee d’Orsay, wearing a head-to-toe tiger print. The Louis Vuitton ensemble included a matching striped suit jacket, short shorts and knee-high boots, which she paired with a black micro bikini top and a monogrammed black LV handbag.

Sitting front row with long-time stylist Law Roach and LV ambassador Emma Stone, Zendaya looked on at the latest womenswear collection from creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, which was an update on classic French style. Models wore playful silhouettes that mixed feminine and masculine in mostly neutral tones: billowing bubble-hemmed suits; oversized outerwear and knits; slouchy trousers; and sculptural takes on sweetheart, one-shoulder and collared necklines. Other A-List guests included actors Sophie Turner and Ana de Armas.

Zendaya’s attendance has since led to internet rumors that she is deepening her relationship with the brand. She took photos front row with Stone, who has been an ambassador since 2017, and posed for more snaps with Ghesquière and Pharrell, the latter of whom will take over as creative director for LV menswear following the death of Virgil Abloh.

She also participated in an after-show interview for an LV video along with Stone, with the label promoted on Thursday.

“It was beautiful,” Zendaya said in the video about the new collection. “A lot of the silhouettes feel very masculine. I love a good suit — that’s what I love.”

The show “had beautiful sound design” and “felt very cinematic,” she continued, pointing out some of her favorite looks from the show.

She’s got the range

Over the years, Zendaya’s most memorable looks have come from a range of different designers, from the strappy hot pink Tom Ford breastplate she wore to the 25th Critics Choice Awards, to the body-clinging nude leather Balmain gown that she wore to the Venice premiere of “Dune.”

The actor has been a Valentino ambassador since 2020, making splashy appearances at the Italian luxury house’s shows and wearing memorable looks from the label at major red-carpet events. Those ensembles have included a custom spiderweb dress for the “Spiderman: No Way Home” premiere as well as a vibrant yellow cut-out gown at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Just last week, Zendaya arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards channeling old Hollywood glamour in a blush Valentino dress with rosettes cascading from the bodice. A day before, she wore a black-and-green low-cut Versace gown at the NAACP Image Awards — a look that made boyfriend Tom Holland leave eye-heart emojis in the comments of her Instagram post about the event.

Though Holland was seen taking in the Louvre’s famed art collection with Zendaya during Paris Fashion Week previous season, following Zendaya’s appearance at the Valentino show, the “Spiderman” star wasn’t spotted this time around.

But Zendaya did bring someone special with her, who sat in her lap while she wore the Louis Vuitton look for a series of Instagram photos. “Look who came with me to Paris…” she wrote, revealing a photo with her black miniature schnauzer, Noon.

Top image: Zendaya with Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.