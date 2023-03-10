Survivor of White Rose group that resisted Nazis dies at 103

BERLIN (AP) — The last known survivor of a German group known as the White Rose that actively resisted the Nazis has died. Traute Lafrenz was 103. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his condolences to her family Friday. He described Lafrenz as a “wonderful and immeasurably brave woman.” An obituary published in The Charleston Post and Courier said that Lafrenz died on March 6. She had emigrated to the United States after the war. She married fellow physician Vernon Page and later settled in South Carolina. She was born in Hamburg on May 3, 1919. Lafrenz moved to Munich to where she became acquainted with fellow students who were opposed to the Nazis and months later took part in the White Rose’s risky efforts to distribute leaflets denouncing Hitler and his regime.

