Scattered rain and snow showers starting Monday morning

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions will be across the region for tonight. We are expecting stray mountain snow showers across the highlands east of the Snake River Plain and western WY too until more snow comes into the region in the early morning hours of Monday. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures only get down to the 20's.



TOMORROW: We will start off with scattered snow showers for all of the morning hours. In the afternoon, we will see snow showers continue for our local mountains, but we should only see isolated groups of mixed showers for the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. High temperatures increase into the upper 30's and lower 40's.



LONG TERM: Widespread valley mixed showers and mountain snow showers will be us all the way into Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall accumulation by the end of Wednesday will be a half an inch to an inch for the Lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley, an inch to 4 inches for the Upper Snake River Plain, 4 to 8 inches for the valleys surrounding mountains, and a foot to a foot and a half for the mountain tops. Rainfall accumulation for the valleys after Wednesday is expected to be between a half inch to an inch. Dry conditions quickly roll in for Thursday thru Saturday. Slim chances for mixed showers come back for Sunday and the following week. Winds will be breezy for Wednesday between 15-25 mph before calming down the rest of the week. High temperatures stay in the upper 30's and lower 40's all the way into Wednesday before slightly dropping back into the low to mid 30's the end of the week into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT for Sawtooths, Big Lost Highlands, and Sun Valley region.



WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON for Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.