Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers

SEATTLE, Washington (KPTV) — Shawn Kemp, a former Seattle Sonic, is out of jail after spending one night in the Tacoma jail.

Kemp was initially arrested for a drive-by shooting investigation, but his attorney tells FOX 13 Seattle that his client was not involved in any drive-by shooting. Kemp had tracked down his stolen cell phone to the Tacoma Mall and returned fire when someone inside the vehicle fired at him as he approached, according to Scott Boatman.

It is unknown whether Kemp will face any charges. According to a Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson, the case is currently pending further investigation by Tacoma Police.

Kemp’s vehicle was broken into on Tuesday night, according to his attorney. This is the sixth time his vehicle has been broken into; the most recent break-in involved the theft of his cell phone and an employee’s property.

In 9-1-1 dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, someone can be heard saying, “he’s tracking his phone,” referring to Kemp.

Boatman, via written statement, said that Kemp helped law enforcement and was trying to assist after the shooting. Shortly after police and Kemp interacted, you hear someone radio officers on the scene telling them: “the guy in the red vest (Kemp) needs to be detained in handcuffs.”

“Individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned fire in self-defense,” said attorney Scott Boatman. “There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified.”

Kemp appears to have left the Pierce County Jail shortly after noon on Thursday based on jail records, though he was never seen leaving the jail.

Kemp, who spent a majority of his career with the Seattle Supersonics after being drafted in 1989, played in the NBA for 14 years. Following retirement, Kemp kept his roots in Seattle – while turning into a businessperson.

Kemp recently opened up a second Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis location in SODO, following a downtown opening the year prior. Kemp is part owner of the business.

