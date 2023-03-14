About 100 residents cut off by Chimney Rock Rd. washout

By KSBY Staff

CALIFORNIA (KSBY-D2) — San Luis Obispo County officials say a road in Paso Robles was completely destroyed by the storm last Friday, leaving some residents stranded.

Part of Chimney Rock Road was completely washed out, leaving about 100 residents isolated.

“We have been in coordination with them,” explained Rachel Dion, San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Coordinator. “They can leave the area by boat and we’ve been working with them to provide transporation in coordination with Monterey County to be able to get out and go to the store and supplies.”

This is not the first time residents living near Chimney Rock Road have been left stranded. During the January storms, the road became inaccessible due to mud and rockslides.

County emergency officials are warning residents that areas that have flooded during past storms this winter could flood again in the next storm.

