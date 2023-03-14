FBI: Florida deputy, trooper with DEA ties involved in drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI has arrested two Florida law enforcement officers on charges of involvement with illegal drugs after both had worked together on a Drug Enforcement Administration task force. Federal court records show that 37-year-old Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. James Darrell Hickox and 44-year-old Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Earrey were arrested separately last week. Hickox is charged with possession with intent to sell drugs illegally and Earrey with using illegal drugs while possessing a firearm. Emails seeking comment were sent Tuesday to attorneys for Hickox and Earrey. Hickox was assigned to the DEA task force from 2014 to 2022. Earrey had been working on the same DEA task force since 2020.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.