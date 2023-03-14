Firefighter injured by falling tree released from hospital

By Josh Copitch

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — A city of Monterey firefighter who was injured by a falling tree in Pacific Grove during a recent storm has been released from the hospital.

Anthony Silva was injured on Thursday while evacuating a resident from a home in the middle of the night.

During the rescue, Silva was struck by a falling tree. Silva had to be rescued by fellow firefighters who used chainsaws to quickly get him free.

Silva was injured, according to the Monterey Firefighter Association. He suffered two fractured vertebrae.

“[Silva] is in high spirits albeit facing an uncertain road to recovery,” the organization said in a press release. “The City of Monterey and the Monterey Fire Fighters Association will continue to support Anthony and his family through his extended recovery.”

