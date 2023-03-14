Judge: Netflix’s ‘Making a Murderer’ didn’t defame detective

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A retired Wisconsin detective has lost a defamation lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix over his portrayal in the 2015 documentary series “Making a Murderer.” Former Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Colborn sued Netflix in April 2019 alleging that “Making a Murderer” filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos misquoted his testimony against Steven Avery, and portrayed him in an unflattering way. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig on Friday ruled in favor of Netflix and the filmmakers, finding that the documentary didn’t distort the meaning of his words and that he failed to prove the filmmakers acted with any malice toward him.

