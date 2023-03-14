Michigan K9 officer helps police track down suspected burglar

By SARA POWERS

Michigan (WWJ) — A K9 officer in Michigan helped guide officers to a suspected burglar on Sunday.

On Sunday, March 12, the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 5400 block of S. Westnedge Ave.

Police say officers arrived at the scene within minutes and determined it was an actual alarm. Officers discovered footprints in the snow leading away from the business.

When additional officers arrived, they set up a perimeter for a K9 track.

An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and K9 Lex were sent out to track the suspect.

Police say Lex guided officers over several blocks and located the suspected burglar. The 36-year-old man was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

